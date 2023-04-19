Scientists from Italy to visit Turkey to examine devastating earthquakes

New Delhi: Italian scientists will arrive in Türkiye next week to examine samples from the devastating earthquakes, said a Turkish scientist living in Italy on Monday.

According to a report in Anadolu, “The latest earthquakes in southern Türkiye on Feb. 6 garnered great interest among Italian scientists, said Turkish scientist Aybike Akinci of the Italian National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Meanwhile, the Dutch government has said it is ready to contribute to Turkey’s quake-hit region.

The Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation on Tuesday offered support for the reconstruction of Turkey’s quake-hit region.

Liesje Schreinemacher visited Hatay province, which was among the 11 Turkish provinces hit hardest by the twin earthquakes last month, and met with earthquake victims living in tent cities. He also paid visits to Sarimiye Mosque and the Turkish Catholic Church of Antioch and the historical Habibi Neccar Mosque.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6.

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 185,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD’s chief urged people not to enter damaged buildings, saying strong aftershocks continue to pose a risk. More than 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region since February 6.

The World Bank also estimated that 1.25 million people had been left temporarily homeless.

A state of collective psychosis has since gripped Istanbulites, who have requested more than 140,000 checks of the type being conducted on Uygun’s apartment building.

