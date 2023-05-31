Scientists discover underwater volcano in Barents sea near Norway
It has been named The Borealis Mud Volcano. The remarkable discovery was made by utilising the piloted submersible vehicle ROV Aurora
A previously unknown volcano has been uncovered at the bottom of the Barents Sea near Norway, displaying eruptions of mud, fluids, and gases originating from the Earth’s interior. It has been named The Borealis Mud Volcano.
The remarkable discovery was made by utilising the piloted submersible vehicle ROV Aurora. The volcano is located in the Southwestern Barents Sea within the outer section of Bjornoyrenna.
Professor Giuliana Panieri, leader of the expedition and Principal Investigator of the AKMA project, expressed the awe-inspiring nature of witnessing an underwater mud eruption in real-time, emphasising the dynamic nature of our planet.
The volcano resides within a crater measuring approximately 300 meters in width and 25 meters in depth. Geologists speculate that this crater formed as a result of a significant event that released a substantial amount of methane shortly after the last glaciation period, around 18,000 years ago.
Eruptions from the volcano have been observed to contain methane-rich fluids, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and the overall warming of the planet.
Scientists anticipate that studying these phenomena will enhance their understanding of localised, time-dependent occurrences and their broader impacts on the global methane budget and ecosystems.
According to media reports, scientists have noted the presence of active marine life in the vicinity of the newly discovered volcano.
