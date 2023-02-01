Instabrain? Scientists develop brain implant to let people use Insta through minds

As if we were not already spending most of our productive hours on social media, a group of scientists have developed a new brain implant chip, or rather a brain-computer interface that can be used to control and browse through different social media platforms.

What this basically means is that you can now control your Instagram account just by using your brain, without using your phone, or in fact even your hands. The brain implant is so tiny it is smaller than a human hair and enables remote computer control.

The chip was developed by a neural implant developer called Precision Neuroscience. Normally, implants are placed on the muscle, near nerves, or on the skin. This one, however, like most Brain Computer Interfaces or BCIs, will be implanted directly onto the tissue of the brain.

Normally, the cerebral cortex in humans is made up of six cellular layers, which is why the brain implant is known as a Layer 7 Cortical Interface.

Precision Neuroscience says that the implanting process has been made less invasive and that the BCIs can be implanted by just cutting a tiny slit in a person’s skull and slipping the chip in through it until it rests on the person’s brain. Usually, other BCIs that get implanted in the brain, involve a much more complex and riskier surgery, where a portion of the skull needs to be removed.

Precision Neuroscience says that the major purpose of their new implant is to allow people with disabilities or paralysis to use social media in an easier and better manner, and for them to be able to communicate with people via computers.

