School uses Bryan Cranston’s picture from Breaking Bad instead of scientist Heisenberg’s

A video doing the rounds on social media shows how the school mistook Bryan Cranston character from Breaking Bad as Nobel Prize-winning scientist Werner Heisenberg

While honouring some of the notable scientists from across the world, a school in India used a photo of Breaking Badactor Bryan Cranston instead of scientist Werner Heisenberg, who is known for his contribution in the theory of quantum mechanics. The video of this hilarious goof-up was shared on Twitter on Monday. In the video, one can see pictures of scientists like Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and then it zooms in to show Cranston’s character from Emmy award-winning series Breaking Bad.

Cranston played Walter White, the protagonist in the popular crime drama series Breaking Bad. The series traces White’s transformation from a chemistry teacher to a drug lord with the alias Heisenberg after being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer. The series also starred Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman.

However, in reality, Heisenberg - the German scientist - will always be associated with his theory of quantum mechanics published in 1925, when he was only 23-year-old. Heisenberg was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for 1932 for this theory and the applications of it which resulted especially in the discovery of the allotropic forms of hydrogen.

The video was shared on Twitter along with a caption that read, “Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston mistaken for Werner Heisenberg, the scientist who discovered uncertainty principle. These images seem to have been distributed to many schools in India. There was one from AP earlier and this one is apparently from Punjab.”

The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times since it was shared earlier this week. Tweeples also shared their reaction to the tweet in their own way. One of the users said, “It's called the uncertainty principle in real life.”

It's called the uncertainty principle in real life. — AC - All aboard the Steiner Ship! (@GasMaxAndHAAS) August 9, 2022

Another user wrote, “We were in the wrong science classes.”

@roshanr27 we were in the wrong science classes — Yashima Puri (@YashimaPuri) August 9, 2022

However, one user pointed out that it might not be the teacher’s mistake entirely. A user shared a screengrab of Google search results when one types Heisenberg. The user explained, “If you look closely, the name mentioned is Werner Karl Heisenberg. In Breaking Bad, Walter White’s con name was Heisenberg. When you google Heisenberg you get the following results. The school teacher (who may not be wasting time on Netflix) decided to paste coloured picture available.”

If you look closely, the name mentioned is Werner Karl Heisenberg. In breaking bad, Walter white’s con name was Heisenberg. When you google Heisenberg you get following results. The school teacher ( who may not be wasting time on Netflix) decided to paste coloured pic available. https://t.co/JvXwKKe9cN pic.twitter.com/URDck80tGs — TARANVEER SINGH (@taran9386) August 5, 2022

What are your thoughts on this goof-up?

