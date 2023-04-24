School jobs scam: Supreme Court states 'judge has no business to give interview about pending cases', seeks report

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday requested a report within four days from the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court on whether Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave an interview to a television channel about the ongoing case relating to the sensational school job-for-bribe case in West Bengal.

The supposed interview that Justice Gangopadhyay purportedly gave to a news station concerning the case was strongly noted by a bench made up of Chief Justice DY Chandachud and Justice PS Narasimha, who stated, “A judge has no business to give an interview about pending cases.”

The bench asked the Registrar General of the high court to file a report after taking instruction from the judge on or before Thursday and fixed the plea of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee for hearing a day after that.

On 17 April, the top court had stayed the Calcutta High Court’s 13 April order directing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, and file a report based on that.

Prior to this, a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court of Justice Gangopadhyay had also directed the West Bengal Police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the alleged scam.

The high court had taken note of the public speech of Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in which he had purportedly said that Ghosh, an accused in the case, was being pressured by central probe agencies to name him in the case.

