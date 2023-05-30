World

Scary visuals: Nine injured in shooting at Hollywood Broadwalk in Florida

The incident happened on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry's ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop

FP Staff May 30, 2023 16:25:01 IST
Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Florida, Monday evening. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

On Memorial Day, gunfire erupted on a beachside promenade in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover. Nine people were injured, according to The Associated Press.

Deanna Bettineschi, a police spokesperson, said that several of the wounded were taken to a children’s hospital.

According to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, the nine people hurt, included six adults and three children, and all of them were in stable condition.

Watch the viral video:

Four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65.

One was in surgery late Monday while the others were stable, she said. It was not immediately clear if the hospital was counting a 17-year-old as an adult.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 pm. A fight broke out, at least one gun was pulled and shots were fired. At least one person was in custody, but police were looking for more suspects, reported AP.

Police Chief Chris O’Brien said thousands of people were in the area and dozens of police officers responded, including some who were nearby.

He added, “It’s unfortunate we have law-abiding citizens who come to our beaches and that gets interrupted by a group of criminals.”

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement, said, according to AP, “Thank you to the good samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting.”

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 17 kilometers south of Fort Lauderdale and 32 kilometers north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual because of the Memorial Day holiday.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 30, 2023 16:25:01 IST

