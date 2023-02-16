Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘Murabba’ project to develop world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of the “Murabba” project on Wednesday to develop the world’s largest modern “downtown” in Riyadh supporting non-oil GDP by up to 180 billion Riyals.

The project aims to provide 104,000 housing and 9,000 hospitality units besides creating 334,000 jobs.

The design of the new Murabba project will be based on the concept of sustainability, featuring green areas with walking and cycling paths that will enhance the quality of life by promoting healthy, active lifestyles and community activities, the state-run SPA reported.

The project will feature an iconic museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre and more than 80 entertainment and culture venues. It will be approximately a 20-minute’ drive from the airport.

It will be situated at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh, over an area of 19 square kilometres, to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents.

The company will develop the project and build the “Mukaab”, an exceptional iconic landmark featuring the latest innovative technologies. The design of the Mukaab includes first-of-its-kind facilities and will be one of the largest built structures in the world, standing 400m high, 400m wide, and 400m long. The project is expected to be completed in 2030.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.