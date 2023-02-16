Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘Murabba’ project to develop world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh
The project aims to provide 104,000 housing and 9,000 hospitality units besides creating 334,000 jobs.
Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman announced the launch of the “Murabba” project on Wednesday to develop the world’s largest modern “downtown” in Riyadh supporting non-oil GDP by up to 180 billion Riyals.
The project aims to provide 104,000 housing and 9,000 hospitality units besides creating 334,000 jobs.
The design of the new Murabba project will be based on the concept of sustainability, featuring green areas with walking and cycling paths that will enhance the quality of life by promoting healthy, active lifestyles and community activities, the state-run SPA reported.
The project will feature an iconic museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose immersive theatre and more than 80 entertainment and culture venues. It will be approximately a 20-minute’ drive from the airport.
It will be situated at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid roads to the northwest of Riyadh, over an area of 19 square kilometres, to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents.
The company will develop the project and build the “Mukaab”, an exceptional iconic landmark featuring the latest innovative technologies. The design of the Mukaab includes first-of-its-kind facilities and will be one of the largest built structures in the world, standing 400m high, 400m wide, and 400m long. The project is expected to be completed in 2030.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Google, Uber and many prominent names have pulled out of Saudi investor conference
Diane Greene, Google’s head of cloud computing pulled out of FII without explanation.
Saudi Arabia's air defence forces intercept ballistic missile over Riyadh, say media reports
Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile over Riyadh on Wednesday, state media said, after at least three blasts were heard and three clouds of smoke were seen in the sky above the capital.
Saudi Arabia seeks to crackdown on dissent, wants death penalty for Shia woman and four human rights activists
Saudi Arabia, in a bid to crackdown of dissent has called for the death penalty of a Shia woman and 4 human rights activists