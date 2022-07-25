Saudi Arabia's plan to build the tallest structure ever that will run sideways for 120km

The desert country is planning to build a 170km-long city state, a part of which will consist of two 1,600 feet tall buildings that will run parallel to each other across nearly 120km of desert, coastal, and mountain landscape

In March this year, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the plans for his ambitious project, the NEOM city state on the Red Sea in northwest Saudi Arabia. Now new reports have revealed that a part of the project will be two 120km long skyscrapers that will stand taller than the Empire State Building.

According to Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia has unveiled plans for the $1 trillion-buildings made of mirrored glass that will stretch across its desert.

What is the skyscraper project?

According to The Wall Street Journal, the project named ‘Mirrored Line’ will consist of two skyscrapers and will be at the epicentre of the new desert city called NEOM.

Around the size of Massachusetts, NEOM will be a zero-carbon city in a 170-km line.

The Mirror Line will consist of two 1,600 feet tall buildings that run parallel to each other across 75 miles of desert, coastal, and mountain landscapes.

Even though the Crown Prince wants the Mirror Line to be ready by 2030, engineers have said it could take nearly 50 years to complete.

Once complete, the building will run from the Gulf of Aqaba, through a mountain range, and then extend along the coast into a desert 'aerotropolis'.

The project is aimed to house five million residents and will allow them to travel end-to-end within a 20-minute stretch with the help of a high speed train line that will run underneath its length.

It will also feature a marina for boats underneath the arch of the buildings.

The Daily Mail reported that the residents will have to pay a subscription for three meals a day. The residents will be fed through vertical farming that will be integrated into the walls of the shiny buildings.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Mirror Line is designed by the U.S.-based Morphosis Architects, founded by Pritzker Architecture Prize winner Thom Mayne, and involves at least nine other design and engineering consultants, including Montreal-based WSP Global and New York’s Thornton Tomasetti, among others.

What is the NEOM city?



The new city-state is named from a combination of the Greek word for “new” and the Arabic term for “future”.

The plan for the city is to cover 10,000 square miles of Saudi Arabia's Tabuk province, near its borders with Jordan and Egypt.

A glance at the website reveals that the futuristic megacity is touted to be 33 times the size of New York City.

The BBC has reported that NEOM city is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 plan to wean the country off oil — the industry that made it rich.

The developers of the city also added that it would exist entirely outside the confines of the current Saudi judicial system, governed by an autonomous legal system that will be drafted up by investors.

Within NEOM, there would be Oxagon, a city floating on water spanning 7km (4.3 miles) - making it the largest floating structure in the world.

According to The Indian Express, owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund, NEOM wants to attract foreign investment and create thousands of new jobs.



