Saudi Arabia: Woman arrested for advocating social change, fundamental rights on Twitter, Snapchat

A woman in her twenties from Saudi Arabia was arrested for allegedly maintaining Twitter and Snapchat accounts that not only supported recent social changes but also demanded greater fundamental rights within the country.

Despite projecting an image of a nation that has relaxed its stringent regulations regarding women, such as dress codes and employment opportunities, as part of a broader campaign to promote tourism and the country itself, the Saudi government continues to crack down on Saudi women who demand more fundamental reforms.

Manahel al-Otaibi, a 29-year-old certified fitness instructor and artist who frequently advocated for female empowerment through her social media platforms, was apprehended in November 2022.

Saudi authorities leveled various accusations against Otaibi, including the use of a hashtag, translated as #societyisready, which called for an end to male guardianship regulations.

Otaibi’s case is still ongoing, and no conviction or sentencing has been issued yet.

However, previous instances with similar circumstances indicate that public demands for essential women’s rights, such as inheritance rights and the ability to terminate marriages with abusive partners, have been considered as acts of sedition.

This incident serves as another illustration of individuals in Saudi Arabia being arrested and imprisoned for utilizing social media accounts to advocate for reform or question the actions of Saudi authorities.

Otaibi’s social media presence showcases her as a youthful and progressive woman who enjoys fitness, art, yoga, and traveling, while also championing women’s rights.

According to Lina al-Hathloul, a Saudi activist residing outside the country and serving as the head of monitoring and advocacy for the human rights group ALQST, the cases involving Manahel al-Otaibi are yet another demonstration of Saudi Arabia’s hollow promises regarding reforms.

Saudi women continue to face imprisonment and sham trials for demanding their rights or simply believing that they are now free to choose their attire.

Court documents reveal that, apart from her social media usage, which was reported to the authorities by the religious police, Otaibi is accused of not wearing “decent” clothing.

Her sister, Fouz al-Otaibi, also faced accusations of immodest dress but managed to escape Saudi Arabia before her arrest. Another sister, Maryam, is a well-known advocate for women’s rights who was previously detained, held, and eventually released in 2017 for protesting against guardianship rules.

Khalid Aljabri, a Saudi expert and frequent commentator on US-Saudi relations, states that Manahel’s case exemplifies the hypocrisy and selective application of oppressive laws by the Saudi government.

While the government allows foreign Instagram models to promote tourism by sharing pictures in swimsuits, Saudi women are imprisoned for posting photos without wearing abayas.

The government of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has consistently targeted Twitter users as part of a broader campaign of domestic and international repression. This campaign involved infiltrating the company with spies to access confidential user data related to anonymous Twitter accounts perceived as threats to the royal family.

Interestingly, the Crown Prince maintains significant indirect influence over Twitter through the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

