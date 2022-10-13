Saudi Arabia: Male guardians no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj

Makkah: Women pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia can now perform Hajj or Umrah without a mahram, or male guardian, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah announced.

It is now permissible for a woman to perform Hajj or Umrah without a mahram, accompanied by “trustworthy women or secure company to perform Hajj or Umrah, Hajj and Umrah Services Adviser Ahmed Saleh Halabi was quoted by ARAB NEWS as saying.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Embassy of the Kingdom in Cairo.

“Allowing women to perform Umrah without the condition of a mahram makes life easier for them because many have difficult social conditions and may not find a mahram, or it may cost them a lot, while they are eager to perform,” the report further added.

Throughout the kingdom security has extended, as well as in all means of transportation and at ports, giving women full protection. Moreover, a strong infrastructure has been established, including an anti-harassment system.

There are deterrent penalties for anyone who breaches the law. Additionally, security cameras are obligatory in vital areas, including airports, border crossing ports, the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and others.

