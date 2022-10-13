Saudi Arabia: Male guardians no longer required to accompany female pilgrims during Hajj
The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Embassy of the Kingdom in Cairo
Makkah: Women pilgrims coming to Saudi Arabia can now perform Hajj or Umrah without a mahram, or male guardian, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah announced.
It is now permissible for a woman to perform Hajj or Umrah without a mahram, accompanied by “trustworthy women or secure company to perform Hajj or Umrah, Hajj and Umrah Services Adviser Ahmed Saleh Halabi was quoted by ARAB NEWS as saying.
The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Embassy of the Kingdom in Cairo.
“Allowing women to perform Umrah without the condition of a mahram makes life easier for them because many have difficult social conditions and may not find a mahram, or it may cost them a lot, while they are eager to perform,” the report further added.
Throughout the kingdom security has extended, as well as in all means of transportation and at ports, giving women full protection. Moreover, a strong infrastructure has been established, including an anti-harassment system.
There are deterrent penalties for anyone who breaches the law. Additionally, security cameras are obligatory in vital areas, including airports, border crossing ports, the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque and others.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: What's next for oil prices and inflation after OPEC+ cuts?
The decision by the OPEC+ alliance to cut two million barrels a day starting next month comes as the Western allies are trying to cap the oil money flowing into Moscow's war chest after it invaded Ukraine
Why has Mohammed bin Salman been appointed prime minister of Saudi Arabia?
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s being named prime minister does not change the internal power equation of the Kingdom, where he remains de facto ruler. But experts say the move comes to cloak MBS in legal immunity ahead of a lawsuit in connection with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi
A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Joe Biden's outreach
Biden's awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July was a humbling attempt to mend relations with the world's most influential oil power at a time when the US was seeking its help in opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in oil prices