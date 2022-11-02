Saudi Arabia celebrates Halloween with great zeal, receives mixed reactions

Once banned in the kingdom, Halloween celebrations were witnessed once again in Saudi Arabia as people in large numbers took to the streets in the capital Riyadh wearing scary costumes on the occasion. Celebrated as the ‘Scary Weekend’ from Thursday to Saturday, the festival also marked a major change in the kingdom’s earlier stand as Halloween celebrations were banned a few years ago and often ended up with arrests. However, now under its ‘Vision 2030’, celebrations have been allowed once again and people are quite excited.

While local people were seen participating in the festival, images of Saudi Arabians in scary ensembles also went viral on the internet, further invoking mixed reactions from people. While some lauded and welcomed the change, many also criticised the celebrations. A user while sharing a video of the celebrations wrote, “These images were taken in Riyadh. The crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman, has started to allow Halloween Celebrations in Saudi Arabia, in the name of “reformism”. This is not reformism or innovation but rather dishonor and degeneracy. We do not accept this!”

Another person came out in support and said, “Halloween in Saudi Arabia this year … SIMPLY BRILLIANT !!”

Check some more reactions:

As evident in the pictures and videos, the celebrations were indeed grand. It was observed alongside the activities of the Riyadh Season 2022 between October 27 to 20. As planned by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, the spooky weekend was opened for the public down the Riyadh Boulevard, just two days before the Americans’ Halloween.

Adhering to the same, people hit the streets in Riyadh wearing different spooky outfits including monsters, ghouls, and bank robbers, among others. The entire place was transformed into a happening costume party. Not just that, people dressed up in Halloween costumes were granted free entry to the event. People also spoke to the media and expressed their experience as things looked quite fun, thrilling, and spooky at the same time.

