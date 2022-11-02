World

Saudi Arabia celebrates Halloween with great zeal, receives mixed reactions

Celebrated as the 'Scary Weekend' from Thursday to Saturday, the festival also marked a major change in the kingdom's earlier stand as Halloween celebrations were banned a few years ago and often ended up with arrests

FP Trending November 02, 2022 13:19:20 IST
Saudi Arabia celebrates Halloween with great zeal, receives mixed reactions

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Once banned in the kingdom, Halloween celebrations were witnessed once again in Saudi Arabia as people in large numbers took to the streets in the capital Riyadh wearing scary costumes on the occasion. Celebrated as the ‘Scary Weekend’ from Thursday to Saturday, the festival also marked a major change in the kingdom’s earlier stand as Halloween celebrations were banned a few years ago and often ended up with arrests. However, now under its ‘Vision 2030’, celebrations have been allowed once again and people are quite excited.

While local people were seen participating in the festival, images of Saudi Arabians in scary ensembles also went viral on the internet, further invoking mixed reactions from people. While some lauded and welcomed the change, many also criticised the celebrations. A user while sharing a video of the celebrations wrote, “These images were taken in Riyadh. The crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman, has started to allow Halloween Celebrations in Saudi Arabia, in the name of “reformism”. This is not reformism or innovation but rather dishonor and degeneracy. We do not accept this!”

Another person came out in support and said, “Halloween in Saudi Arabia this year … SIMPLY BRILLIANT !!”

Check some more reactions:


As evident in the pictures and videos, the celebrations were indeed grand. It was observed alongside the activities of the Riyadh Season 2022 between October 27 to 20. As planned by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, the spooky weekend was opened for the public down the Riyadh Boulevard, just two days before the Americans’ Halloween.

Adhering to the same, people hit the streets in Riyadh wearing different spooky outfits including monsters, ghouls, and bank robbers, among others. The entire place was transformed into a happening costume party. Not just that, people dressed up in Halloween costumes were granted free entry to the event. People also spoke to the media and expressed their experience as things looked quite fun, thrilling, and spooky at the same time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 02, 2022 13:19:20 IST

TAGS:

also read

Viral: Monkey's display of compassion at funeral of his 'human companion' leaves internet teary-eyed
World

Viral: Monkey's display of compassion at funeral of his 'human companion' leaves internet teary-eyed

Leaving many teary-eyed, a monkey in Sri Lanka recently attended the funeral of his human companion, who used to feed him

Boy shouts aloud to teach classmates in school, his unmatched energy leaves internet laughing
India

Boy shouts aloud to teach classmates in school, his unmatched energy leaves internet laughing

The viral video shows a small boy standing in front of the class and further shouting out loud to teach his classmates

Insane! Biker shows shocking skills during mountain bike riding, video goes viral
World

Insane! Biker shows shocking skills during mountain bike riding, video goes viral

Shared on Twitter, the video has so far grabbed thousands of views and likes as people are going crazy over the stunt