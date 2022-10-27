World

Satyagraha in Iran: Anti-hijab activists embrace bullets with open arms, chant ‘not scared, kill us’

In a viral video from the Iranian city of Amol, the Anti-hijab activists were seen on their knees in front of armed security forces shouting, 'shoot, we are not afraid of your bullets'

FP Staff October 27, 2022 10:33:15 IST
Representational image. AFP

New Delhi: The fearless Iranian youth is so desperate that even death no longer frightens them, and are willing to die for the freedom of their generation.

In a viral video from the Iranian city of Amol, the Anti-hijab activists were seen on their knees in front of armed security forces shouting, “shoot, we are not afraid of your bullets”. The video was shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad on Twitter.

“I am in awe. These unarmed men and women walking towards security forces, one by one they open up their arms and shout; we are not scared of bullets, kill us. This is Amol city where dozens of protesters got killed over the past months, ” she said.

Some female students at Isfahan’s University of Medical Sciences were seen waving their headscarves in the air chanting ‘freedom, freedom, freedom.’

Times Square in New York City was also seen with the slogan of Iran’s nationwide protests, ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’.

In Saqez, the hometown of Mahsa Amini, tens of thousands of people showed up to mourn her on the 40th day of her killing, ignoring governmental threats and roadblocks.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian of Kurdish origin, died three days after being arrested in Tehran by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code for women.

Anger erupted at her funeral, sparking widespread protests in which young women led the charge, burning their headscarves and confronting security forces in the Islamic republic’s worst wave of unrest in years.

Despite increased security, columns of mourners poured into Saqez in western Kurdistan province to pay their respects at Amini’s grave at the end of the traditional mourning period.

With inputs from agencies

