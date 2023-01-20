Satellite images show China building new dam on Ganga tributary in Tibet

New Delhi: China is building a new dam in Tibet on a tributary of the river Ganga and has been carrying out construction activity on its side on Mabja Zangbo river in Burang county of Tibet since May 2021, latest satellite images showed.

The dam is being built by China close to the tri-junction of its borders with India and Nepal. For the unversed, the Mabja Zangbo river flows into Nepal’s Ghaghara or Karnali river before it joins river Ganga in India.

China in 2020 unveiled its plan to build “super” dam on the lower reached of the Yarlung Zangbo river, in close proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tibet.

Back then, the local media reports of China stated that the new dam would be capable of generating hydropower three times more than that of central China’s Three Gorges Dam, which has the largest installed hydropower capacity in the world.

Already, China has built many smaller dams on Yarlung Zangbo river. The river flows into Indian state Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang and then to another Indian state Assam as the Brahmaputra.

Satellite images of China’s new dam close to India border

Damien Symon, a geospatial intelligence researcher, has shared new satellite images of China constructing a dam on the Mabja Zangbo river. He said that the project will increase concerns regarding Beijing’s future control on water in the region.

“Since early 2021, China has been constructing a dam on the Mabja Zangbo river just a few kilometers north of the tri-junction border with India & Nepal, while the structure isn’t complete, the project will raise concerns regarding China’s future control on water in the region,” Symon tweeted.

What does the new satellite images of China's dam show?

The satellite images show that the construction work of dam is being carried out on the Chinese side of the Mabja Zangbo river in Burang county of Tibet.

Symon said that the new dam is being constructed barely a few kilometres north of the tri-junction of China’s border with India and Nepal.

The pictures also depict the obstruction of the river’s path, the formation of a reservoir, and an embankment-type dam.

According to the latest satellite images, the dam appears to be 350 metres to 400 metres long, Symon said. “The structure is currently in development, so the purpose is unknown,” he said.

“It appears to be an embankment dam. An airport is being constructed nearby as well,” he said.

India-China military face-off

A face-off between Indian Army and Chinese troops began in Ladakh sector of the LAC in May 2020. A number of satellite images and reports have highlighted creation of military and dual-use infrastructure, including airports, missile and air defence facilities and munitions dumps.

Not just this, China has also built dozens of villages in uninhabited stretches of the LAC which the experts say is Beijing's aim to claim the territory along the disputed boundary.

The leadership in India are affirmed on peace and tranquility on the LAC for the normalisation of overall relationship with China, meanwhile, China has said that the two countries should take forward their ties putting the border issue in its “appropriate place”.

On December 20, 2022, India and China held the 17th Round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side. During the meeting, both the countries agreed to maintain security and stability on the ground in the western sector.

The talks last month were held mere days after 9 December clash between Chinese and Indian troops in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector.

