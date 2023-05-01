Santiago Peña of Paraguay ruling party's wins presidential election in landslide victory
Although this year's economic growth in Paraguay is predicted to exceed 4%, the nation still has high levels of corruption and poverty. Peña stated, 'We have a lot to do. The task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party
In a victory over an opponent from the centre-left, Santiago Peña of Paraguay’s Colorado Party, the country’s ruling conservative party, was elected as president.
The 44-year-old economist, Peña won with more over 42% of the votes counted, election officials announced.
Nearly 28% of the vote went to Concertación Nacional candidate Efran Alegre. Later, he conceded defeat.
Related Articles
For more than 70 years, the landlocked South American nation’s political landscape has been dominated by the Colorado Party.
One round of voting determined the winner of Sunday’s presidential election.
“Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” Peña, said in a speech to his fans.
He also urged national harmony and agreement.
Although this year’s economic growth in Paraguay is predicted to exceed 4%, the nation still has high levels of corruption and poverty.
After the recent years of economic stagnation and fiscal deficit, Peña stated, “We have a lot to do. The task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party.”
The election results, according to Alegre, 60, demonstrated that his coalition had made tremendous efforts, but they were insufficient.
He promised to fight corruption while running for office and promoted austerity measures to address the expanding fiscal deficit.
He also suggested breaking long-standing ties with Taiwan and joining forces with China.
Only 14 nations currently have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, including Paraguay.
The island is seen as a province that has defied Chinese rule and should be brought back under Beijing’s control, including by force if necessary.
The Colorado Party received the largest percentage of votes in the legislative elections held in Paraguay on Sunday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pope rails against unbridled capitalism, 'idolatry of money' | Reuters
ASUNCION Pope Francis appealed to world leaders on Saturday to seek a new economic model to help the poor, and to shun policies that "sacrifice human lives on the altar of money and profit." It was the second time during his trip to South America that Francis, the first pope from the region, used a major speech to excoriate unbridled capitalism and champion the rights of the poor. In Bolivia last Thursday, he urged the downtrodden to change the world economic order, denouncing a "new colonialism" by agencies that impose austerity programs and calling for the poor to have the "sacred rights" of labour, lodging and land.
Paraguay send Brazil crashing out of Copa America
Brazil had looked on course for a place in the last four after dominating the first half, and took the lead on 15 minutes through Robinho.
Brazil holds terror suspects, seeks leads about possible Olympic threat | Reuters
BRASILIA Brazil held 10 presumed Islamist militants in isolation cells at a maximum security jail on Friday as police combed their computers and mobile phones for information about possible threats to next month's Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's Justice Minister Alexandre Moraes said after the arrests on Thursday that the men formed a disorganized group of "amateurs" who contacted each other via social media and had little clue of how to become terrorists. His statements, however, did not go down well at ABIN, Brazil's intelligence agency, or the Federal Police, where sources told Reuters the minister had underplayed the terrorist threat by portraying the group as a bunch of crazy young men