Sanctions-hit Russia sends one of its planes to Iran for repair

New Delhi: Russia’s largest air carrier, Aeroflot, which has been grappling with Western sanctions has sent one of its planes to Iran for repair for the first time ever, as part of an agreement on cooperation in civil aviation between Tehran and Moscow.

According to a report, Mahan Air, the privately-owned airline based in Tehran, is expected to carry out the repair and maintenance work on the plane belonging to Russia’s flagship carrier.

According to the flight tracking system Flightradar24, the Airbus A330-300 flew to Tehran on April 5 and remains there until now.

“The maintenance of the Airbus A330 aircraft (in Iran) will be implemented by a provider for a wide range of work,” Aeroflot said in a statement.

“The firm has all the necessary material resources, certificates and extensive experience, (while) the provider performs maintenance with a high quality level,” the airline said.

Aeroflot declined to comment on details and did not name the operator that will carry out the repair.

Sanctions imposed on Russia after it sent its troops into Ukraine in February last year have prevented its airlines from obtaining aircraft and spare parts or undergoing maintenance in the West. Russian airlines continue to operate Western jets, but struggle to import replacement parts.

With inputs from your agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.