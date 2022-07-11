Sanath Jayasuriya optimistic about India's help pouring in after peaceful transition of power in Sri Lanka

Former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya hailed India for being very helpful from the start of crisis and for giving aid to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka have taken a turn for the worse with protests in the island nation intensifying rapidly. Amid this, former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), neighbouring India and all friendly nations will help Sri Lanka after a stable government is formed in the country.

Jayasuriya hailed India for being "very helpful from the start of crisis" and for giving aid to Sri Lanka. "India is playing a big role for Sri Lanka," he added.

"After peaceful transition of president and prime minister, when politicians start a stable government, IMF, India and all friendly countries will start coming out and help Sri Lanka. India has been very helpful since the start of this crisis and India (has) given lot of aid to Sri Lanka. So we are thankful for that. India is playing a big role for Sri Lanka," Jayasuriya told news agency ANI.

In cash-strapped Sri Lanka, people have been facing acute fuel and food shortage. In April the Sri Lankan government had announced that it was suspending repayment of foreign loans due to foreign currency shortage.

The island nation has been relying on aid from India and other countries as leaders tried to negotiate a bailout package with the IMF. The government in Sri Lanka has to repay $28 billion of the total $51 billion foreign debt by 2027 end.

Meanwhile, long queues continue to be a common sight at fuel stations in Colombo. Locals claim they have been waiting for 4-5 days in queues to get their vehicle refilled.

"I came here on Thursday, we wait in queue for 4-5 days. But they have a set limit of Rs 1,500 for bikes - just 3 litres isn't enough, we're in courier service," ANI quoted a local as saying.

Jayasuriya has been raising his voice for Sri Lanka. In April, he met Indian High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and sought assistance to obtain essential medicines for the country. He also appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines.

Talking about President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision of resigning on 13 July and about the protests in the country, Jayasuriya said: "Everyone wants a non-violent protest, which we did... to make sure the President resigns. I have been with the protestors since day one... the Speaker, senior politicians and party leaders need to make a quick decision now."

The former Sri Lankan cricketer on Saturday joined thousands of protesters in Colombo and demanded the resignation of President Rajapaksa. "I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continued without any violation," the 53-year-old cricketer said.

"The siege is over. Your bastion has fallen. Aragalaya and people power has won. Please have the dignity to resign now ! #GoHomeGota," Jayasuriya said in a post on Twitter.

On Saturday, 9 July, angry citizens stormed Rajapaksa's residence and nearby office to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the island nation's worst economic crisis.

With inputs from agencies

