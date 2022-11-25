San Francisco police propose using robots capable of killing people
The document outlines how SFPD proposes to use its collection of robots, 17 in total although 12 are not operational
The San Francisco police department or SFPD has proposed the use of robots capable of ‘deadly force’ and killing suspects while responding to incidents, according to a policy draft.
The document outlines how SFPD proposes to use its collection of robots, 17 in total although 12 are not operational. Mission Local cited a police spokesperson as saying that the remote-controlled devices are generally used for area inspection and bomb disposal.
The SFPD wants to use them for “training and simulations, criminal apprehensions, critical incidents, exigent circumstances, executing a warrant or during suspicious device assessments,” the proposal read.
The department believes that the use of ‘deadly force’ is justified in the face of imminent danger and lack of other options. The proposal would also allow these robots to kill people “when risk of loss of life to members of the public or officers is imminent and outweighs any other force option available to SFPD.”
It stated that giving robots the ability to kill, as these robots can be modified to add machines and grenade launchers, would assist officers with “ground support and situational awareness.”
A version of this proposed document has been approved by the board of supervisors’ rules committee. It awaits the decision of the full board the upcoming week.
