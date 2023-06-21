Same-sex marriage: Check how it has divided the world

A new survey by the Pew Research Center shows that people’s opinions on legal same-sex marriage vary widely across 24 countries. The survey found that support for same-sex marriage is highest in Sweden, where 92 per cent of adults are in favor of it, and lowest in Nigeria, where only 2 per cent support it.

In the US, where the Supreme Court legalised same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, 63 per cent of adults support it and 34 per cent oppose it. However, there are big differences based on political and demographic factors.

For example, Democrats and independents who lean toward the Democratic Party are much more likely than Republicans and Republican leaners to support same-sex marriage rights (82 per cent vs. 44 per cent). Similarly, younger Americans under the age of 40 are more supportive of same-sex marriage than older Americans over 40 (73 per cent vs. 57 per cent).

Here is a summary of how attitudes about same-sex marriage vary geographically:

– In Western Europe, most people support same-sex marriage, especially in Sweden (92 per cent), the Netherlands (89 per cent), Spain (87 per cent), France (82 per cent) and Germany (80 per cent). All these countries have legalised same-sex marriage.

– In Italy (74 per cent) and the UK (73 per cent), where same-sex marriage is also legal, support is slightly lower but still high.

– In Eastern Europe, support for same-sex marriage is much lower, especially in Poland (41 per cent) and Hungary (31 per cent), where same-sex marriage is not legal and LGBTQ+ rights are controversial.

– In North America, Canada (79 per cent), the US (63 per cent) and Mexico (63 per cent) have similar levels of support for same-sex marriage. All three countries have legalised same-sex marriage.

– In South America, Argentina (67 per cent) and Brazil (52 per cent) have majority support for same-sex marriage. Both countries have legalised same-sex marriage.

– In Asia-Pacific, Australia (75 per cent) and Japan (74 per cent) have high support for same-sex marriage. Australia has legalised same-sex marriage, but Japan has not.

– In South Korea, where same-sex marriage is not legal and the debate is making headlines, 40 per cent of adults support it and 59 per cent oppose it.

– In Indonesia, where homosexuality is illegal, only 5 per cent of adults support same-sex marriage and 90 per cent oppose it.

– In Africa and the Middle East, most people oppose same-sex marriage, even in South Africa (58 per cent), where it is legal. In Nigeria (2 per cent) and Kenya (9 per cent), where homosexuality is illegal, support for same-sex marriage is very low.

– In Israel, where same-sex marriage is not legal, 56 per cent of adults oppose it. Religious affiliation and political leanings heavily shape views on the issue of same-sex marriage rights in Israel.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.