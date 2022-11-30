Saint Andrew’s Day: History, significance and all you need to know

Saint Andrew’s Day is celebrated on 30 November every year, and a national holiday is observed across Europe and Scotland on this day. People celebrate this occasion on the streets in a ‘kilt’, knee-length men’s dress skirt which originated from Gaelic men. During this day, people make traditional dishes, such as haggis, lamb, Cullen skink, neeps, and tatties. Saint Andrew was one of the 12 disciples of Jesus Christ, according to Christianity. It is believed that Saint Andrew was born between the years 5 AD and 10 AD in a place which now falls in Israel. He had introduced his brother Peter to Jesus, and helped Scottish King Angus in winning the battle against Northumberland to protect Scotland. Saint Andrew was the patron saint of Scotland, Romania, Russia, Greece, Ukraine, and Poland.

History

Scotland’s King Angus was preparing for a battle against the English in the 9th Century. Saint Andrew appeared in the dream of King Angus and promised him that he would win the battle. An X symbol appeared in the sky on the day of battle, which was Saint Andrew’s symbol. He vowed that if he was victorious, then Saint Andrew would be made the patron saint of Scotland. The rest is history, King Angus won the battle and Saint Andrew became the patron saint of Scotland. This is the reason the Scottish flag contains an X-shaped cross on it.

Significance

According to the Bible’s New Testament, Saint Andrew was with Jesus Christ on some very important occasions. At the Last Supper, Andrew was also present. He was one of the 4 disciples who came to Jesus on the Mount of Olives and asked him about the signs of his return during the end times.

All you need to know

Saint Andrew stood as Scotland’s patron saint for many years, but it was not until 18th Century that the celebration of Saint Andrew’s Day became common. Interestingly, the tradition of celebrating this day on 30 November was not started in Scotland. It was started by a group of Scottish people in the United States who wanted to reconnect with their Scottish roots.

