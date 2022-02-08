Safer Internet Day 2022: Here are some tips to keep your children safe online

It is important that steps are taken to make the online experience safer for kids since they are increasingly accessing the internet for their classes and other activities and are in greater danger of falling prey to malicious scam or hacking attempt

Safer Internet Day is observed to promote a safer online world. The day will be marked on 8 February this year. This year marks the 19th edition of Safer Internet Day.

The day is aimed at making the web a better and safer place, especially for children. In recent times, cyberbullying, doxxing, phishing and other malicious activities have skyrocketed. Furthermore, since children across the globe are increasingly accessing the internet for their classes and other activities, they are in greater danger of falling prey to some malicious scam or hacking attempt.

This Safer Internet Day, here are some tips you can use to make your children safe, while they are online:

1. Protect their digital identities through strong passwords: Encourage children to keep strong passwords, which contain a mix of capital letters, small letters, numbers and special characters.

2. Advise them against giving out personal details online: Encourage your kids to protect their privacy and avoid giving out any information about where they live, their phone number and so on. They should also be advised to not befriend any unknown person too quickly on the internet.

3. Talk to your children about their online activities: Be aware of which websites your children are visiting. Try to talk about what kind of online games they are playing and what personal data these games require. Also try to initiate conversations around digital privacy and security with your kids.

4. Turn on Safesearch: This helps filter out explicit images and search results. This can help your web browser be kid-friendly. You can also turn on parental controls in various websites such as YouTube.

5. Keep your privacy and security settings updated: Social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have the option of control over which persons can view your posts. Monitor these settings to ensure that you can use the best option of your kids.

This Safer Internet Day, use these simple tips to make the World Wide Web a better and less dangerous place for children.

