Sacred summit to tourist spot: All you need to know about Philippines' most active volcano Mayon that has erupted

Mayon- The Philippines’ most active volcano has erupted, triggering evacuation orders for more than 12,000 people. The volcano has been raised to alert level three on a five-step system Thursday, warning that the volcano was in a state of high unrest and a hazardous eruption is possible in weeks or days.

The highest alert, level five, would mean a violent and life-threatening eruption is underway with ash plumes shooting into the sky and superheated pyroclastic streams endangering more communities at Mayon’s lush foothills.

Volcano & surrounding landscape classified as natural park

Located in the Albay province, Mayon is one of the country’s 24 active volcanoes. It last erupted violently in 2018, displacing tens of thousands of villagers.

In 1814, Mayon’s eruption buried entire villages and reportedly left more than 1,000 people dead. But many of Albay’s people have accepted the volcano’s sporadic fury as part of their lives.

The volcano is also a popular tourist and is regarded as sacred in Philippine mythology.

Mayon and its surrounding landscape was declared a national park in 1938 and was reclassified as a natural park in 2000. The volcano is regularly monitored by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology whose headquarters are located 12 km from the summit.

