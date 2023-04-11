S. Korea says 'strongly protests' Japan's renewed claims over disputed islets

Tokyo: South Korea lodged a strong protest against Japan on Tuesday over Tokyo’s renewed territorial claim to a set of rocky islets in the East Sea known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan

Japan’s Foreign Ministry presented this year’s Diplomatic Bluebook to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, stating that Korea has continued an “illegal occupation” of the area with no legal basis.

Lim Soo-Suk, spokesperson for Korea’s foreign ministry said “Seoul “strongly protests Japan’s repeated unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo, which is of our sovereign territory historically, geographically and under international law.”

Suk also said that Japan should “clearly recognize” that repeating such claims does not contribute to the building of a future-oriented relationship between the two countries.

The report defined 2022 as a “turning point in history.” It condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while expressing concern over moves by China and Russia to strengthen military cooperation.

Russian and Chinese militaries continue to engage in joint activities near Japan, and at a more frequent pace than before, it said, adding that Japan will closely watch the moves with grave concern from the viewpoint of national security.

