S Jaishankar condoles killing of two Indian peacekeepers in Congo, calls for justice over 'outrageous' attack

Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo, were killed on Tuesday during violent protests

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, deeply grieved the loss of two Indian peacekeepers who lost their lives in Congo during violent protests.

The two soldiers were part of MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in strife-torn Democratic Republic Congo.

Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were killed on Tuesday during violent protests in the Central African country, a BSF spokesperson and the UN said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the "outrageous attacks" must be held accountable and brought to justice.

Jaishankar said he was deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Deeply grieved at the loss of lives of two valiant Indian peacekeepers of the BSF in the Democratic Republic of Congo. They were part of the MONUSCO. The perpetrators of these outrageous attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice . — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 26, 2022

The minister extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, tweeted that India tragically lost two UN Peacekeepers from BSF in Democratic Republic of Congo.

He extended his condolences to the families of the deceased peacekeepers.

India has tragically lost two UN Peacekeepers from BSF in @MONUSCO in Democratic Republic of Congo. Truly a great loss. My deepest condolences 🙏 India is striving its utmost to enhance safety, security & accountability of @UNPeacekeeping and to “Protect the Protectors” — Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) July 26, 2022

At least five people were killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo's eastern city of Goma against the United Nations mission in the country, the Associated Press reported from Kinshasa, the country's capital.

Both the deceased BSF personnel were in the rank of head constable and hailed from Rajasthan, a senior officer said.

"On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests," a spokesperson for the Border Security Force (BSF) said in New Delhi.

Officials said two platoons or around 70-74 BSF troops were deployed in the area and they were inducted in May this year.

