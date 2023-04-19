Russia’s Sergei Lavrov urges like-minded nations to ‘join forces’ against sanctions 'blackmail'

Caracas, Venezuela: As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began his tour of Latin America on Tuesday, he urged like-minded nations to “join forces” against Western sanctions and “blackmail.”

In a conversation with his counterpart from Venezuela, Yvan Gil, on Russia’s conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov described Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua as nations “that choose their own path.”

He emphasised that all are targets of harmful economic sanctions, just like Russia.

“It is necessary to join forces to counter the attempts of blackmail and illegal unilateral pressure of the West,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Gil.

Russia’s top diplomat is on a weeklong Latin American tour that started in Brazil and will also take him to Nicaragua and Cuba — countries whose leftist governments have hostile relations with the United States.

On Russia’s war, Lavrov said: “We will resolve the situation” by upholding the principles of the United Nations’ founding charter on the “sovereign equity of states, on the principle of indivisibility of security.”

“Our task is to ensure that the UN charter is fully implemented, that the right to self-determination is not eliminated when it suits the West,” he said, according to an official translation.

