'Russia's Rambo', once Putin's favourite actor and now classified as 'foreign agent', says he hates his homeland

Moscow: Artur Smolyaninov, fondly called ‘Russia’s Rambo’, was once the star of one of President Vladimir Putin’s favourite films, “Devyataya Rota” (The 9th Company). However, the actor has now been classified as a “foreign agent” and faces criminal investigation in the country.

The Russian film, which was about a Soviet unit making a last-ditch stand against Afghan insurgents, released in 2005. Smolyaninov essayed the role of the last soldier standing during a battle in Afghanistan, which the Soviet forces occupied for a decade.

Currently in exile, Artur Smolyaninov in an interview with Novaya Gazeta has said that he was prepared to fight on Ukraine’s side and kill Russian soldiers, CNN reported.

“I feel nothing but hatred to the people on the other (Russian) side of the frontline. And if I were there on the ground, there’d be no mercy,” Smolyaninov said.

Smolyaninov further alleged that one of his former colleagues had gone to fight on the Russian side. “Would I shoot him? Without any doubt! Do I keep my options to go fight for Ukraine open? Absolutely! This is the only way for me. And if I were to go to this war, I would only fight for Ukraine,” he said.

The Russian Ministry of Justice has classified Smolyaninov as a foreign agent.

