Russia's interior ministry puts US Senator Lindsey Graham on wanted list, according to state media
A South Carolina Republican known for his hawkish foreign policy views, Graham has been an outspoken champion of increased military support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia
Russia’s interior ministry has placed US Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, according to Russian media, citing the ministry’s database.
Graham was shown stating “The Russians are dying” and then adding US help was the “best money we’ve ever spent” in an edited video provided by the Ukrainian president’s office of Graham’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.
Following Russia’s criticism, Ukraine published a full video of the meeting, demonstrating that the two utterances were unrelated.
On Sunday, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced the launch of a criminal investigation over Graham’s remarks. It did not say what offence he was accused of.
Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.
Russia has previously added dozens of US officials and elected politicians to stop lists, banning them from entering the country, but has rarely sought the arrest of senior American officeholders.
