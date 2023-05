Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev calls for 'physical elimination' of Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

After Ukraine launched a drone attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Moscow was left with no choice but to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “and his clique,” according to Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, on his Telegram channel.

“After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left other than the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique,” Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy “is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender,” according to Medvedev.

“Hitler, as is known, did not sign it either. There will always be some substitute,” Medvedev wrote, reported TASS News Agency.

Earlier, Russia alleged that there were attempts by Ukraine to assassinate President Putin, saying it was a “terrorist attack” while claiming it shot down drones over the residence of Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not get injured in the overnight drone attacks on Kremlin and Russia considers the drone attacks, an attempt on President’s life, President’s press service announced on Wednesday, Russia Today reported.

According to Putin’s staff, Ukraine launched two drone attacks overnight with the intention of hitting his apartment in the Kremlin.

“The head of State was not in Kremlin at the time of “Ukrainian UAV attack” on Tuesday night, “Kremlin’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

He also said that President Putin is currently working from his residence near Moscow and that his schedule remains unchanged.

The drones were destroyed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, the press service added.

According to a report in Russia Today, the message said, “As a result of this terrorist act, the President of the Russian Federation was not injured. His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual.”

The Kremlin also noted that the Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures as it sees fit, reported Russia Today.

Peskov added that the incident won’t interfere with the Victory Day parade that is scheduled to take place on May 9 on Red Square.

The Kremlin previously reported that the two UAVs had targeted the Kremlin, but both were shot down before they could pose any damage, according to Russia Today.

Prior to being shot down, both of the UAVs that had targeted the Kremlin, according to the Kremlin, were shot down.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that his country was responsible for what Russia says was an assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin, after an apparent drone attack on the Kremlin.

“We don’t attack Putin or Moscow,” Zelenskyy said during a news conference in Helsinki.

The Ukrainian president said that Ukraine didn’t have enough weapons to spare in incidents like this, reported CNN.

“We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities. We don’t have enough weapon[s] for this. That’s why we don’t use it anywhere [else],” Zelenskyy explained. “For us that is the deficit, we can’t spend [waste] it.”

