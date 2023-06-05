Russia's forces thwart attack in Donetsk says defence ministry; unclear if this was start of Ukrainian counteroffensive

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated early Monday that its forces had foiled a big Ukrainian attack in the eastern province of Donetsk, however, it is unclear whether this was the commencement of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In a rare early morning video, the ministry said Russian soldiers repelled a “large scale” Ukrainian attack on Sunday at five places in southern Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian territories unlawfully taken by Russia last autumn.

“The enemy’s goal was to break through our defences in the most vulnerable, in its opinion, sector of the front,” said the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov. “The enemy did not achieve its tasks. It had no success.”

250 Ukrainian servicemen were killed, according to Konashenkov, while 16 Ukrainian tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, and 21 armoured combat vehicles were destroyed.

Ukraine did not respond and frequently waits until the end of its military operations to announce its activities, imposing press censorship in the meanwhile. It was unclear why the Russian Defence Ministry waited until Monday morning to disclose the strike, which it said began on Sunday.

For months, Ukrainian leaders have spoken about launching a spring attack to regain the area Russia has held since its invasion on 24 February 2022, as well as the Crimean Peninsula it took in 2014. However, they have sent mixed signals about what constitutes a counteroffensive — early, limited operations to degrade Russian soldiers and military installations or a full-fledged simultaneous assault along the whole 1,100-kilometer (684-mile) front line. At least two variables have played a role in the timing of the counteroffensive: the need to wait for improved ground conditions for troop and equipment movement after the winter, as well as the shipment of more modern Western weaponry and training of Ukrainian forces to employ them.

The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said Ukraine used six mechanized and two tank battalions in the attack, and it released a video claiming to show the destruction of some of the equipment in a field.

In a rare specific mention of the presence of Russia’s top military leaders in battlefield operations, the spokesman said the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, “was at one of the forward command posts.”

Announcing Gerasimov’s direct involvement could be a response to criticism by some Russian military bloggers and mercenary group head Yevgeny Prigozhin that Russia’s military brass hasn’t been visible enough at the front or taken sufficient control or responsibility for their country’s military operations in Ukraine.

Elsewhere on the battlefield, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday a Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his 2-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia’s latest airstrikes of the war.

Writing on Telegram after the body of the girl, Liza, was recovered, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 500 Ukrainian children have been killed in the war. The United Nations says that around 1,000 other Ukrainian children have been wounded, and thousands of others have been forcibly deported to Russia.

Zelenskyy said: “Russian weapons and hatred continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day,” adding that “many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine’s history.”

“We must hold out and win this war!” he said. “All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!”

Liza was killed when a Russian missile landed Saturday night in a yard next to her apartment building while she was home with her mother, said Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk. The girl’s father rushed home from work.

“The father was on duty, and as I was told, he personally cleared the rubble and pulled out his wife and his daughter. Just imagine the scale of this tragedy,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, reporting on the rescue that lasted until early Sunday. The girl’s mother was hospitalized under intensive care.

Zelenskyy said five children were among 25 people wounded in Saturday’s attack, which damaged two residential buildings.

The mother of one of the children sat amid broken concrete, twisted metal, children’s toys and clothes near her apartment building and described what happened.

“I was running from the electrical station across the traffic,” Alyona Serednyak recalled. “I was running home. My child was alone at home. We tried to pull my child from under the cage on the window.”

She said they managed to free him and he was hospitalized.

Russian drone and cruise missile strikes on Sunday targeted multiple areas of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.

The Ukrainian air force updated earlier figures and said air defences downed six of eight Shahed self-exploding drones and four of six cruise missiles fired.

Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said two missiles struck a military air base in Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine’s Kyrovohrad province. He didn’t report the damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the military destroyed Ukrainian warplanes and ammunition depots in strikes on Ukrainian airfields but didn’t give further specifics.

The Russian military has reported attacks in recent days on Ukrainian air defence batteries, air bases, troop and ammunition depots, military production factories and battlefield positions. While Ukrainian officials refrain from announcing the launch of their much-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim more Russian-occupied territory, the pace of military activity suggests the operation may be underway.

Ukrainian forces maintained pressure on Russian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed control of last month after the war’s longest and bloodiest battle.

Elsewhere, Russians fighting alongside Ukrainian forces declared they had launched new attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. One of the groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps, released videos Sunday showing a purported raid and offering to exchange prisoners with Russian authorities. The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the videos’ authenticity.

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov responded to the prisoner exchange offer in a video of his own, saying he was sceptical that the captives are still alive, but that he was open to a meeting to discuss a swap. The Russian Volunteer Corps said in a video posted later that no meeting had occurred and that the Russian prisoners would be turned over to Ukrainian forces, which have periodically swapped prisoners with Russia in one of the few areas of cooperation.

Gladkov also reported more Ukrainian shelling Sunday of the border district of Shebekino and neighbouring areas. He said at least two people were killed and multiple people wounded on Saturday. Russia’s Defense Ministry said the country’s forces repelled an attempted incursion in the town of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Some observers see attacks in Belgorod, which prompted Russian authorities to evacuate thousands of residents, as part of Ukraine’s efforts to distract Moscow and stretch its forces to help the counteroffensive succeed.

In Crimea, regional leader Sergei Aksenov reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Dzhankoi early Sunday. He claimed that five of the attacking drones were shot down and four others jammed and forced to land, adding that there were no casualties.

