Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov condemns Ukraine, West over Kremlin drone attack

SCO Summit: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has slammed Ukraine and its allies in the West for alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers conclave in Goa on Friday, Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine’s denial of its role in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin – the epicentre of political power in Russia – is typical of the “ability of our Ukrainian and Western friends to lie”.

“The ability of our Ukrainian and Western friends to lie is very well known and the entire situation is illustrating the crisis which is much deeper than just behaviour of regime followed by Zelensky,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

If you think as soon as US and Ukraine rejected the accusations, we should stop thinking about the attack that is not the case,” Sergey Lavrov added.

Sergey Lavrov is participating in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) which started in Goa on Friday.

On Wednesday, Russia had accused Ukraine of carrying out a drone attack on the Kremlin. According to Russia, the attack was an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked if the drone attack on the Kremlin was discussed during his bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar earlier on Friday, Sergey Lavrov responded that "he didn't discuss in detail" and that he is aware of India's "position."

"We didn't discuss in detail the terrorist attack against the Kremlin. We know the position of India which is in favour of stopping any provocation and terrorist attacks there is no doubt about this," he said.

Russia has asserted that it reserves the right to take countermeasures following the attack.

The government of Russia has claimed that two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) had been used during the alleged attack on Vladimir Putin's residence in the Kremlin. However, the Russian authorities announced that the drones had been disabled by electronic defences.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned," the Kremlin said in a statement.

