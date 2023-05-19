Joystick Warriors: Russia’s DPR wants gamers to fly their military drones. Here’s why

It’s official, well sort of – gamers make the best UAV warriors. According to an instructor serving in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), volunteers and mobilized soldiers who have experience playing computer games have shown exceptional aptitude in learning to operate complex drones.

The instructor, known only by his call sign, ‘Cross,’ stated that gamers demonstrated remarkable progress in mastering First Person View (FPV) drones, which allow operators to control the device using a real-time video feed displayed on a monitor or video helmet.

Rookies outsmarting veterans in a single day

Cross highlighted the fact that gamers tend to excel in flying drones, stating that while it took him about two weeks to grasp the concepts of operating an FPV drone, gamers could grasp it within a single day. “Gamers ‘fly’ better, it’s a fact,” Cross was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti. He further explained that within two weeks, gamers were already flying the drones proficiently, comparing their skill level to that of experienced individuals.

When questioning untrained individuals who displayed exceptional flying skills, Cross would ask if they had any prior experience, to which they often responded that they had only played computer games using a joystick.

“In two weeks they were already flying like ‘adults,” the instructor said. “When an untrained person immediately starts ‘flying’ very well, I always ask ‘Have you flown somewhere before?’ They respond ‘No, I just played computer games using a joystick.’”

Need to capitalize on the abilities of gamers

The instructor expressed his belief that recruiting gamers through social media advertising could be beneficial for military service, attracting a larger number of volunteers with a gaming background who could contribute effectively.

The instructor proposed that similar banners and videos be utilized to encourage gamers to enlist for contract service, as the military could benefit from their skills. The idea is to capitalize on the abilities of gamers who have played various simulator video games.

According to former DPR security minister Andrey Pinchuk, these individuals possess a strong sense of balance and are considered highly effective in operating modern FPV kamikaze drones.

‘Specialists rendered useless’ says former DPR security minister

Former DPR security minister Andrey Pinchuk recently stated that the Ukrainian military was also actively seeking out young people who have experience and have had prolonged exposure to video games.

Pinchuk pointed out that traditional specialists struggle to comprehend how to utilize these devices effectively, rendering them useless as they remain idle in warehouses. He emphasized the need for specialized training facilities to properly train drone operators. However, Ukraine currently lacks the necessary capacity and professionals to rapidly train a significant number of UAV pilots.

According to Pinchuk, the scarcity of specialists in this field is due to the fact that it represents a new frontier in both science and military affairs.

