Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov to meet new US envoy next week

Moscow: Russia’s deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov will hold a meeting with Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow, early next week, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

Tracy arrived in Moscow earlier this week.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the new US envoy would not improve ties between the two countries because of what she called Washington’s ongoing “hybrid war” against Russia.

Bilateral relations between Washington and Moscow have hit rock bottom since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February.

Russia calls the war in Ukraine in its 12th month now, as one confronting an aggressive and expansionist US-led NATO alliance, while Kyiv and its Western allies call Russia’s actions an unprovoked invasion meant to grab foreign territory.

According to Ryabkov, the traditional presentation of copies of credential by Tracy is already agreed upon.

“It will take place literally at the beginning of the week. It is expected that the transfer of copies of credentials by Ambassador Tracy will be made to me,” he said.

Tracy most recently was the ambassador to Armenia and earlier served as the deputy chief of mission in Moscow in 2014-17. She replaces John Sullivan, who resigned in September.

