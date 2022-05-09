Russian Victory Day: Invasion of Ukraine was 'right decision', preemptive move to ward off aggression, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine and the West for the conflict, saying that Kyiv and its allies have been preparing for 'an invasion' in 'our historical lands' including the Russian-speaking Donbas region and Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, 9 May, marked Victory Day, celebrating the Soviet Union's World War II victory over Nazi Germany with a massive display of military might. The Russian leader also opened the annual parade and addressed from Moscow’s Red Square.

In his address, Putin said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was the "only right decision" and a preemptive move to ward off aggression.

"The West was preparing for invasion of Russia, NATO was creating tensions at the borders. They did not want to listen to Russia, they had other plans," Putin added.

In his Victory Day speech, Putin blamed Ukraine and the West for the conflict. He said that Kyiv and its allies had been preparing "an invasion of our historical lands" including in the Russian-speaking Donbas region and in Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

The Russia-Ukraine war had started on 24 February, 2022. Civilians were also targeted by Russian troops who carried out indiscriminate attacks in Ukraine. Around 3,280 civilians have been killed as a result of Putin's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Speaking to around 11,000 soldiers who participated in the parade, Putin said that the Russian forces in Ukraine were defending the Motherland from an "absolute unacceptable threat".

"I am now addressing our Armed Forces and the Donbas volunteers. You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future, so that no one forgets the lessons of the Second World War. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, punishers and Nazis."

Pointing to NATO weapons deliveries to Ukraine and the deployment of foreign advisors, the Russian President said: "An absolutely unacceptable threat to us was being created, directly on our borders."

Putin further said that thousands of troops have congregated in Moscow's Red Square that Russian forces in Ukraine were continuing the battle against Nazism, but that it was important "to do everything so that the horror of a global war does not happen again."

Putin and others who gathered at the Red Square observed one minute's silence after which the Russian President said, "The death of each of our soldiers and officers is a tragedy for all of us, an irreplaceable loss to their families. “The state, the regions, the companies, will do everything for those families and help them. And special support will be given to the children of those fallen and wounded."

He also wished for speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers and officers.

The Ukrainian military on Saturday (7 May, 2022) said a total of 25,100 Russian soldiers have been killed amid the ongoing conflict.

The Soviet Union lost millions of its citizens during World War II, and 9 May was a day to reflect upon that loss.

With inputs from agencies

