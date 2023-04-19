Drone Hunter: Russian tech giant Kaspersky unveils portable anti-UAV system that is the size of a suitcase
Kaspersky Lab, a Russian software company, has created a portable device that is as small as a suitcase for detecting tiny drones. The Antidrone Portable is meant to be a government and commercial security tool. It operates by detecting 'alien' radio waves.
Who would have ever thought that a software company, that makes antivirus softwares would make one of the most important pieces of tech in modern warfare. Kaspersky Lab, a leading Russian software company, has created a portable gadget for detecting tiny drones. According to the business, the Antidrone Portable is a security solution intended for government and commercial usage.
The radio frequency detector is less than 5 kilogrammes and may be carried in a rolling suitcase. To follow drones using a graphical interface, the operator use a tablet running Kaspersky’s Antidrone software. According to the business, the gadget can pinpoint the exact location of most drone types within a kilometer-wide radius, as well as the operator’s position. Antidrone Portable, with a battery life of up to two hours, can be used to patrol the perimeter of a protected location.
The new software is “another confirmation that we have long been more than an anti-virus company,” said Eugene Kaspersky, general director, in a statement on Monday.
In 2019, Kaspersky released Antidrone hardware and software to assist defend “critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, transportation infrastructure, and public events from drone misuse.”
The portable gadget, according to Vladimir Turov, the leader of the Antidrone programme, is the product of ongoing study and iteration.
“Unmanned vehicles are evolving, and the risks associated with their use are growing,” Turov said, emphasising that identification is the most challenging aspect of any drone defence. In a crowd or among dense urban infrastructure, a tiny commercial drone is “almost impossible” to identify, he adds.
While drone-mounted cameras have assisted professional and amateur filmmakers in producing magnificent pictures over the last decade, the technology did not take long to become militarised. During the war in Syria, Islamic State (IS, previously ISIS) militants employed tiny civilian quadcopters not just for scouting but also as suicide bombers. Drones have also played an important part in the Ukraine conflict, from scouting and directing artillery fire to dropping grenades on opposing positions.
