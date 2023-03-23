Moscow: Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman and ex-president Dmitry Medvedev claimed that the Russian T-90M tanks are currently the “best in the world”. He added that these tanks outperform Leopard, Challenger and Abrams in terms of tactical and technical data.

“In my opinion, this (T-90M tank) is now the best tank in the world… It is certainly better than Leopard, Challenger, Abrams (tanks), including in terms of its tactical and technical data, even in terms of such a component as mass,” Medvedev said, Sputnik reported.

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev further informed that Moscow will make as many as 1,500 tanks alone this year. “You can calculate how much our enemy will get, even according to the most optimistic calculations,” he added.

Russia’s T-90M tanks

The latest version of the T-90 tank series, the T-90M Proryv is an upgraded version of the base T-90 tanks, Apart from a new turret module with multi-layer armor, improved crew protection thanks to the placement of its ammunition rack outside the crew compartment, these tanks also feature an improved main gun – 125 mm 2A82 – the same gun fitted on prospective next-gen tanks such as the T-14 Armata.

Besides that, the T-90M also have an automated Kalina fire control system, a remotely controlled 12.7mm Kord machine gun, a Relict dynamic defense system, and fifth-gen digital communication system, according to reports.

Also, T-90Ms have an advanced active protection system for anti-tank and anti-missile defense, named Arena-M. Back in 2018, the military had announced plans to upgrade all of its T-90s to T-90Ms by 2025.

According to reports, India is the biggest operator of T-90 series tanks. Its inventory consists of as many as 1,100 T-90S “Bhishma” MBTs.

‘Declaration of war’

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev has also warned that attempts to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin abroad would be seen by Moscow as a “declaration of war”. His comment came after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant against Putin. The ICC, based in The Hague, last week announced an arrest warrant for the Russian leader, accused of deporting Ukrainian children, AFP reported.

Medvedev, who served as the Russian president between 2008 and 2012, said, “Let’s imagine — it’s clear that this is a situation that will never happen — but nevertheless let’s imagine it does.

“The current head of a nuclear state arrives on the territory of, say, Germany, and is arrested. What is this? A declaration of war against the Russian Federation.”

Medvedev said that if this happened “all of our means, rockets and others, will fly on the Bundestag, in the Chancellor’s Office and so on.”

Further, he added that the ICC’s decision will make dire relations with the West plunge further.

His comments came two days after Russia opened a criminal investigation into ICC prosecutor Karim Khan and several other ICC judges, saying their decision was “unlawful”.

The Hague-based court had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights.

(With inputs from AFP)

