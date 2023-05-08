Stoking Conspiracies: Russian space agency boss says that 'no proof' US ever landed on the Moon

Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, has ruffled some feathers among global astronomy circles. Rogozin has voiced his scepticism on the narrative of whether the US Apollo 11 mission ever landed on the Moon in 1969, claiming that he has yet to see sufficient proof.

In a post on his Telegram channel on Sunday, Rogozin said he began his personal quest for the truth “about ten years ago” when he was still working in the Russian government, and that he became sceptical about whether the Americans had actually set foot on the Moon when he saw how exhausted Soviet cosmonauts looked upon returning from their flights, compared to how seemingly unaffected the Apollo 11 crew appeared.

Rogozin stated that at the time, he addressed requests for evidence to Roscosmos. All he got in return was a book with Soviet Cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov’s story of how he met the American astronauts and learned they had travelled to the Moon.

When he was named head of Roscosmos in 2018, the former official said that he maintained his work. However, no proof was offered to Rogozin, according to him. Instead, he was chastised by numerous anonymous academics for damaging the “sacred cooperation with NASA,” as he claimed.

The former Roscosmos boss also claimed to have “received an angry phone call from a top-ranking official” accusing him of complicated foreign ties.

Rogozin finished by remarking that despite enormous technological advances since the late 1960s, the US was able to carry off the feat but is now unable to do so.

He also claims to have discovered that Washington has “its people in [the Russian] establishment.”

The Apollo 11 mission was the first manned journey to the Moon, with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin being the first people to walk on the lunar surface.

The unmanned Soviet Luna 2 programme, which paved the way for Moon exploration, came before the trip.

President Vladimir Putin committed in April to restart Russia’s lunar programme.

