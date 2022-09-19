Russian soldiers tortured seven Sri Lankan nationals for money in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

The Sri Lankan nationals were held in May when they tried to reach Kharkiv on foot but were detained at the very first Russian army checkpoint

New Delhi: Russian soldiers tortured 7 Sri Lankan nations, including one woman and six men, held captive in Kharkiv, by ‘tearing off’ their nails for money, Ukrainian police said.

“Since the Russians do not speak English, foreigners never understood what the Russians wanted from them, and what they were tortured for. The only thing they understood was that the Russians said ‘money’ during the torture”, the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast said on Facebook.



The Sri Lankan nationals were recently rescued when after the liberation of Kharkiv.

On 16 September, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that seven Sri Lankan citizens who had been held captive by the occupiers were rescued in the liberated territories of Kharkiv Oblast.

The Sri Lankan nationals were held in May when they tried to reach Kharkiv on foot but were detained at the very first Russian army checkpoint. The Russians tied their hands, put bags on their heads and took them to a makeshift prison in Vovchansk.

The case is now under investigation.

The police have informed the Sri Lankans embassy about the case and the victims are for now being kept in safe and proper living conditions.

