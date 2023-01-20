Russian propagandists 'accidentally' reveal Moscow's lies, show rebuilt Mariupol homes marred with faults

Mariupol: Russian propagandists who were sent out to promote newly-constructed apartment blocks in the now-occupied city of Mariupol accidentally revealed the dilapidated conditions of the buildings.

The very few Ukrainians, who did not flee Mariupol after Russia seized the port city, have complained of flooded apartments and shoddy workmanship of the buildings which have been commissioned by Russian authorities.

After occupying the once-thriving city of Mariupol, Russian workers have been busy tearing down destroyed buildings and any infrastructure that might remind of the city’s Ukrainian past, according to Telegraph.

Propaganda video leaks reality

An unnamed man shooting a video of his newly-constructed home “accidentally” showed his sagging ceiling after a neighbour living upstairs suffered a huge leak.

“I’ll open to you a secret. On the fourth floor, in flat 28, they installed a burst toilet tank. Water built up in flat 28 until it found a way through to floors two and three,” the man said in the video.

He added, “On floors two and three, the dropped ceiling is at the floor level.”

Another woman complained about a “tiny sink” installed in her new bathroom and said the tiles have not been properly fitted.

Despite all these problems, the video’s presenter claimed that the area is “very nice” and the “homes are cute”.

Russia’s bid to rebuild Mariupol

After Mariupol was reduced to rubble, it was decided that it will be rebuilt in the model of Grozny, the capital of Chechnya – a Russian republic that was once the world’s most destroyed city.

Since then, the names of streets in the fallen city have been changed back to Soviet-era ones while the whole town has been painted in Russian flag colours.

As part of the rebuilding effort, some 50,000 homes will be pulled down and reconstructed, estima

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.