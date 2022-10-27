It was on 24 February this year that Ukraine’s worst nightmare came to life after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Since then the war has killed thousands, displaced millions, and converted several cities into shambles. While the Russian invasion is crossing eight months now, the lives in the war-torn country continue to be in plight. Of many protestors of this war, few bravely raised their voices from being within the country. And varied actions have been taken against those Russian citizens. One such citizen who raised his voice against this war is an Associate Professor at Russia’s oldest university in St Petersburg named Denis Skopin, who recently participated in an anti-war protest. And as a result of the same, Denis was fired from his position. Now, a video is making rounds on the internet that shows Denise receiving a round of applause from students as he bids adieu on his last day at the university.

The rare moment came to light after a Twitter user named Matthew Luxmoore took to his Twitter account to share the video. While sharing the video, Mathew wrote in the caption, “Extraordinary moment as students at Russia’s oldest university in St Petersburg applaud and cheer a professor who has been fired for taking part in anti-war protests. Denis Skopin spent 10 days in jail and was given a summons to the military recruitment office.” The now-viral video, which is winning millions of hearts on the internet, opens by showing a young student hugging Denis while dozens of students gathered behind him are applauding for their professor’s bravery and courage. The students burst into hooting and cheering, as Denis walked towards the exit gate.

Extraordinary moment as students at Russia’s oldest university in St Petersburg applaud and cheer a professor who has been fired for taking part in anti-war protests. Denis Skopin spent 10 days in jail and was given a summons to the military recruitment office. pic.twitter.com/3LV3vuKFqu — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) October 26, 2022



Several leaders from across the globe have constantly been urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. Not only has this happened, but also the Russian TV presenter who stated to drown the Ukrainian children has also been widely condemned. Reportedly, the University administration decided to fire the professor for “an immoral act by an employee performing educational functions that are incompatible with the continuation of this work.” Presumably, the “immoral act” is being referred to the ongoing protest against the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine. For those who don’t know, Denis was reportedly detained at a rally, following which he was given an administrative penalty.

