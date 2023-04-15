Russian President Vladimir Putin signs law establishing electronic military draft system

Moscow, Russia: After more than a year of the Kremlin’s attack in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a measure Friday to establish a computerised draught system, considerably easing the mobilisation of Russians into the army.

The legislation establishes a computerised conscription notification system that may prevent males from fleeing the nation and make evading the draught challenging.

Given that Moscow’s campaign in Ukraine has continued for a second year, it has stoked new anxieties in Russia. Earlier this week, Russia hurriedly passed it through parliament in only two days.

The Kremlin has stressed that it has no plans for further mobilisation and that the law is not uncommon.

Under the legislation, a draftee would be banned from travelling abroad and would have to report to an enlistment office once electronic call-up papers are received.

Until now, a draftee would have to receive the call-up papers in person, and many who did not want to fight in Ukraine simply ignored the call-up or fled the country.

Tens of thousands of men fled Russia last autumn after Putin announced a mobilisation to prop up the forces in Ukraine.

Under the new system, a draft notice will be considered received as soon as it is sent out.

Those who fail to show up at the enlistment office within the 20 days following receipt of the electronic draft notice will not be able to take out loans, register property or work as individual entrepreneurs.

