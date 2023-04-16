Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds 'strengthening' role of church amid conflict

Moscow: On Orthodox Easter Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the church’s “strengthening” role for society and youth, while the nation’s top bishop backed the offensive in Ukraine.

Putin after taking part in the liturgy at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow said, “I would like to express my profound gratitude for your tireless and selfless work in preserving the enduring historical, spiritual, moral and family values, by educating and enlightening youth,” reported AFP.

He added, “For many years, your wise pastoral words have served to strengthen society… Today, as we face serious challenges, it is particularly important.”

Easter is the most important Orthodox event in both Russia and Ukraine.

According to AFP, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Russia’s top bishop, has previously justified the country’s offensive in Ukraine by claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are brothers who have been separated by force, particularly by the West.

However, the Ukrainian government has responded by condemning the Kremlin-led fight and pursuing investigations and charges against the church and priests perceived to be close to Moscow.

Ukrainian authorities have further enraged the Russian church by announcing the removal of monks from the historic Kyiv Monastery of the Caves, Pechersk Lavra, which is regarded as the origin of Russian Orthodoxy.

Patriarch Kirill called the expulsion “monstrous” in March, according to AFP.

With inputs from agencies

