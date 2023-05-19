World

Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin to visit China next week

Russia and China have close relations, with President Xi Jinping visiting Moscow in March and saying ties were 'entering a new era'

FP Staff May 19, 2023 13:33:24 IST
Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin to visit China next week

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Reuters

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to visit China from May 23 to 24, Beijing’s foreign ministry and Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement, “At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Russian Federation Prime Minister Mishustin will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24.”

“Russian-Chinese cooperation in trade and economic spheres will be discussed,” the Kremlin confirmed.

Related Articles

Why

Why NATO is opening its first Asia office in Japan and what this could mean

Why

Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on 'peace' mission

It added, “Particular attention will be given to the industry, energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture.”

The Kremlin also said that a number of bilateral agreements would be signed during the PM’s visit.

Mishustin will also go to Beijing to address the Russian-Chinese business forum.

Russia and China have close relations, with President Xi Jinping visiting Moscow in March and saying ties were “entering a new era”.

And while China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion.

Chinese envoy Li Hui visited Kyiv this week, where he told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other officials that “there is no panacea to resolve the crisis”.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 13:33:24 IST

TAGS:

also read

Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia
World

Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia

This week's summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world's most serious crises

Head-on | West uses India tactically, India must use West strategically
Opinion

Head-on | West uses India tactically, India must use West strategically

When you deal with the West, keep your aces up your sleeve. But never hesitate to play them when needed

Central Asia balances between East and West, but the former looks more promising
Opinion

Central Asia balances between East and West, but the former looks more promising

There’ll be a new surge of battle between West and East, with the nations of global South in the squeeze between the main adversaries