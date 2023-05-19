Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin to visit China next week

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is expected to visit China from May 23 to 24, Beijing’s foreign ministry and Kremlin confirmed on Friday.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a statement, “At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Russian Federation Prime Minister Mishustin will pay an official visit to China from May 23 to 24.”

“Russian-Chinese cooperation in trade and economic spheres will be discussed,” the Kremlin confirmed.

It added, “Particular attention will be given to the industry, energy, transport infrastructure and agriculture.”

The Kremlin also said that a number of bilateral agreements would be signed during the PM’s visit.

Mishustin will also go to Beijing to address the Russian-Chinese business forum.

Russia and China have close relations, with President Xi Jinping visiting Moscow in March and saying ties were “entering a new era”.

And while China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion.

Chinese envoy Li Hui visited Kyiv this week, where he told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and other officials that “there is no panacea to resolve the crisis”.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.