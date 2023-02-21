'Russian nuclear forces are ready... If West supplies longer range weapons, Russia to push back further': Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian nuclear forces are modernised and ready for defence, said President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. He has blamed the West for the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, after Kyiv’s allies promised to send new weapons to Ukraine.

“The responsibility for fuelling the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation, for the number of victims… lies completely with Western elites,” Putin said.

He further warned the West against supplying additional military aid to Ukraine and said such support will draw a military response from Moscow.

“One circumstance must be understood by everyone … The more long-range weapons arrive in Ukraine from the West, the more we will have to push the threat from our borders, that’s natural,” he said.

Putin further said that Russians who had chosen “the path of betrayal” must be brought to justice, as he gave his state of the nation address.

“Those who have embarked on the path of betrayal of Russia must be held accountable under the law,” Putin said, adding that authorities would not unleash a “witch hunt” against dissenters.

