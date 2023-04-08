Russian lawmakers recommend harsher punishments for those guilty of terrorism, treason

According to domestic news outlets, Russian lawmakers on Friday recommended harsher punishments for anyone found guilty of terrorism, high treason, and sabotage. Per the authorities, this decision was motivated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The maximum punishment for carrying out “a terrorist act,” defined as a crime that endangers life and is intended to destabilise Russia, would be increased from 15 years to 20 years.

Individuals convicted of sabotage face 20 years in prison, up from 15, while those convicted of “international terrorism” face life in prison, up from 12 years.

The proposed changes were outlined by Vasily Piskaryov, head of the committee on security and anti-corruption in the State Duma or lower chamber of parliament.

“We propose to establish life imprisonment for high treason,” agencies quoted him as saying but gave no details. The current maximum sentence for treason is 20 years.

Earlier this week, Tass news agency cited Piskaryov as saying that tougher measures were needed for protection against what he called the unprecedented threats Russia faced from Ukraine and its Western sponsors.

President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials regularly accuse Ukraine and the West of wanting to undermine and dismember Russia. Authorities have cracked down on dissent since the war started in February 2022.

Last month, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law allowing for use of the death penalty against officials and army servicemen convicted of high treason.

Belarus, a neighbour and close ally of Russia is the only country in Europe that still applies the death penalty.

