Russian foreign minister commends Cuba for having ‘full understanding' of Ukraine conflict

Havana, Cuba: During his tour to Latin American friends, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commended Cuba on Thursday for having a “full understanding” of the conflict in Ukraine.

“We appreciate that from the start of the special military operation, our Cuban friends… have clearly shown their position and expressed their full understanding in their evaluations of the reasons that led to the current situation,” said Lavrov during a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez, according to the Russian foreign ministry’s Telegram account.

On Thursday, Lavrov met with both Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel, the current and former presidents of Cuba, and denounced the US sanctions as “illegal and illegitimate.”

He stated that “long before the current events,” his nation “has also been the target of American sanctions.”

The United States has imposed an embargo on Cuba for more than 60 years.

Washington increased sanctions during the tenure of former president Donald Trump, who was in office from 2017 to 21; these sanctions have persisted under Joe Biden.

After invading Ukraine in February 2022, Russia was subject to harsh penalties from the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

The US embassy in the city’s capital has been illuminated in the hues of the Ukrainian flag ever since Lavrov landed there on Wednesday night.

Lavrov also visited Brazil, Venezuela and Nicaragua during his week-long trip to Latin America.

