Russian foreign minister calls for UNSC reform to break 'western domination of the world'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United Nations Security Council needs to expand and give representation to Asian, African and Latin American countries in order to break what he called “Western domination of the world.”

“A majority of the world does not want to live according to Western rules,” Lavrov said in a meeting on Friday.

He added that the accusations made by the West, especially the US, were trying to prevent Russia and China from acting independently in a multipolar world.

On Thursday, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also showed support for the call to include countries like India, Brazil, Germany and Japan as permanent members of the UNSC.

“We want to see permanent African representation and membership extended to India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan. I know this is a bold reform. But it will usher the Security Council into the 2020s. And the UNSC has grown before – albeit not since 1965,” he said.

Meanwhile, India has also long pressed for permanent membership at the UNSC and called for more diversification.

Last year, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said, “The world is not the same as it was 77 years ago. The 193 States Members of the United Nations are more than triple the 55 Member States that it had in 1945. However, the composition of the Security Council, responsible for global peace and security, was last fixed in 1965 and is far from reflecting the true diversity of the wider membership of the United Nations.”

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.