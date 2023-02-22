Russian families flock to Thailand as Ukraine war enters second year

New Delhi: Tens of thousands of Russians have looked to Thailand as their ticket to a new life, since Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

According to data from the Phuket International Airport, between 1 November, 2022, and 21 January, 2023, more than 2,33,000 Russians arrived in Phuket, making them the biggest group of visitors so far.

To facilitate their relocation or serve as a launching pad for a future time when they may feel forced to leave their homeland, Russians are purchasing off-plan condos in Phuket for at least half a million dollars.

According to the Thai Real Estate Information Center, nearly 40 percent of all condominiums sold to foreigners in Phuket were purchased by Russians in 2022.

“Most of my clients are young people between the ages of 30 and 35. They are wealthy and high-budget clients,” Sofia Maligavaleal, a Phuket real estate agent who originally hails from Russia, told Al Jazeera.

“Many people decide to move to Phuket from three months to six months to a year,” he added.

Increased Connectivity

After the invasion started about a year ago, Thailand had previously stopped providing direct airline services to and from Russia. Russian tourists were left stranded in Thailand due to the action. But in October 2022, airlines resumed their direct flights, and it is estimated that 90 round trips take place a week.

Operators in Russia, including Azur Air and Ikar Airline, began running charter flights from Moscow, Novosibirsk, and Vladivostok to Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket.

The data from Phuket immigration suggests that between 1 November, 2022 and 2 January, 2023, Russia made up the largest source market for Phuket tourism as the island welcomed 1,67,698 Russians.

A Thai travel company’s vice president told NHK World-Japan that Russian family entourages are usually large, including children, grandparents and babysitters. They spend about 15 to 17 days in Thailand and most stay at high-end hotels.

Russians allegedly taking local jobs

Local tourism businesses in Phuket have expressed anger about Russians allegedly taking local jobs.

They have expressed dissatisfaction with Russian taxi drivers who shuttle their compatriots around the island and guide tour groups through Phuket’s historic Old Town, frequently without the necessary documentation.

According to Al Jazeera, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, had earlier complained about the prospect of Russians cutting into locals’ livelihoods.

“If it’s true they’re taking our jobs in our own home, we can’t allow this to happen,” he said.

With inputs from agencies

