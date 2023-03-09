Russian Blitzkrieg: '81-missile-attack' across Ukraine was 'revenge' for Bryansk, says Moscow

Kyiv: Russia has claimed that the massive ’81-missile strike’ on several cities across Ukraine was in retaliation to an attack allegedly by the Ukrainian army on Russian positions in the Bryansk border region earlier this month.

A statement by the Russian defence ministry claimed that all assigned targets had been hit during the attack which involved “high-precision long-range air, sea, and land-based weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system.”

The statement went on to say that key elements of Ukraine’s military infrastructure, defence industry complexes as well as energy facilities were targeted adding, “The mission has been accomplished. All assigned targets have been hit.”

The Ukrainian attack that the Russian defence ministry was referring to took place on March 2. A couple of local residents were killed in that attack while a ten-year-old boy was injured.

The Ukraine-based Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Russians fired Iranian drones, cruise missiles and, according to preliminary data, a Kinzhal ballistic missile at Kyiv last night. #StopRussiaNOW pic.twitter.com/Ch2Hd9fQdz — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) March 9, 2023

Russia launches massive assault on Ukraine

Earlier on Thursday, at least nine people were reportedly killed and a key nuclear power plant was left without electricity supply as Russia launched a fearsome barrage of missiles and drones on several cities across Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian air force, the Russian strikes featured 81 missiles and eight drones. These included six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which is said to be one of the most deadly missiles in the world.

The Ukrainian government claimed in an official statement that the country’s military forces managed to destroy 34 cruise missiles and four Shahed suicide drones while eight drones and guided missiles were also prevented from reaching their targets.

Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, the Black Sea port of Odesa and the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv were all hit as the Russian missiles hit a wide arc of targets, stretching from Zhytomyr, Vynnytsia and Rivne in the west to Dnipro and Poltava in central Ukraine, officials said.

The Ukrainian government claimed that the attack was intended against the energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

