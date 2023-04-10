World

Russian-backed official Denis Pushilin claims visit to Bakhmut

FP Staff April 10, 2023 15:44:52 IST
An aerial view of Bakhmut. AP File

Moscow: Russian-backed official Denis Pushilin stated Monday that he had visited Bakhmut, implying that Russia’s forces had achieved substantial gains there.

The battle for Bakhmut has been the longest and bloodiest of Russia’s offensive, and the city has taken on enormous symbolic significance despite the analysts claiming that it has little strategic relevance.

Pushilin, the Russia-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, uploaded a video of himself on Telegram in the seriously damaged city. Pushilin said, “Here is our Artemovsk,” according to AFP.

He added, “It is being liberated by Wagnerites,” in reference to the Wagner mercenary group spearheading Russia’s battle in the city.

Pushilin is wearing a camouflage helmet in the video, and destroyed buildings and ruins could be seen in the background behind. He appears to be standing in the central Svoboda square of the city.

The head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, last week claimed the group had “in a legal sense” captured Bakhmut because he said it had taken control of city hall.

The Russian army made no such breakthroughs, and Ukraine has stated that it will continue to defend the city.

Several Russian war journalists have recently published footage from Bakhmut, indicating that Wagner has made substantial gains, according to AFP.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 10, 2023 15:44:52 IST

