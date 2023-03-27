Russian artist to drench famed UK sculpture in Afghani blood against prince Harry's kills in Afghanistan

London: The famous sculpture of the Royal coat of arms in United Kingdom will be drenched in blood of Afghani people as a mark of protest against Prince’s Harry’s controversial revelation about how many people he killed in Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex will be featured alongside the artwork by Russian artist Andrei Molodkin that will reportedly be exhibited onto St. Paul’s Cathedral in the coming days.

Following Harry’s admission in his memoir that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters while fighting in Afghanistan, there was backlash.

“It “wasn’t a number that gave me any satisfaction… but it also wasn’t a number that made me feel ashamed,” he claimed in his infamous book – Spare.

The prince also acknowledged that he did not regard the victims of his crimes as “people,” but rather as “chess pieces” that had been removed from the game.

In his memoir Spare, the duke wrote, “While in the heat and fog of combat, I didn’t think of those 25 as people.”

“You can’t kill people if you conceive of them as people. When you think of individuals as people, you can’t really harm them. They were chess pieces removed from the board, Bads taken away before they could murder Goods,” he wrote.

The artist apparently was ‘very, very angry’ on Duke’s comment and so he decided to “drench St. Paul’s Cathedral in the blood of Afghani people.”

“They read they are just ‘chess figures’… for some prince hunting by helicopter,” he said. “It looked like a safari situation,” he told Sky news.

Molodkin reportedly said that Harry thought he was in a video game.

Molodkin has reportedly informed news agencies that four Afghans from Calais have already donated blood for the sculpture, and five more Afghans from the UK will do the same when the act is performed before the end of March.

A registered nurse will collect blood from donors, keep it chilled, and then use about 1,250 ml of it to “pump” into the sculpture of the royal coat of arms, according to the artist.

He said, “Blood will go in the royal coat of arms, it will circulate in there, to describe how the project will work”.

“It will be projected onto the church, covering the entire structure in the blood of Afghans.”

A video showing Prince Harry will also be displayed on the cathedral, according to Moldokin.

In the cathedral, where Harry’s parents, King Charles and Diana, were married, Molodkin said he would try to draw the Afghans’ blood, but he hasn’t asked St. Paul’s for approval.

He said, “I believe you can give the blood in the church.”

It’s a church; everyone is welcome there. Anyone may visit and worship there. Giving blood can be thought of as a form of prayer.

Former Soviet Army soldier Molodkin claimed he gave all the Afghan blood donors an explanation of why they were donating.

He responded, “I think they are very angry,” when asked how they felt about Harry’s remarks.

“Even in the army, you’re afraid to take part in shooting others,” he continued. You’re under a lot of pressure. Yet he believes it to be a computer game.

Molodkin, who now resides in the south of France, gained notoriety last year when he created a sculpture of Vladimir Putin that was made of blood that Ukrainian soldiers had given.

He thinks that under the country’s present legal framework, he would go to jail for his artwork if he went back.

He continued, “I can’t go there till Putin is in charge, but I genuinely think we can’t go on like this.

The sculptures Molodkin makes “represent the symbol of power,” he said, adding: “Then the people who are abused by this power, I ask them to donate blood for this.” Molodkin has “worked with human blood for 15 years.”

Senior military figures criticised Harry for his remarks in his book, with Admiral Lord West, the former commander of the Royal Navy, allegedly labelling the prince “very stupid” and warning that he had raised the danger of an attack on the Invictus Games.

Officials from the Taliban demanded that Harry be tried, with one of the group’s top leaders claiming that the militants he murdered were “not chess pieces, they were humans.”

Harry responded to the criticism by calling it a “dangerous lie” to claim he had “somehow boasted” about the quantity of people he had killed in Afghanistan. Harry was speaking to Late Show presenter Stephen Colbert.

During his time in the military, the duke did two tours in Afghanistan, one of which he spent as a co-pilot gunner on an Apache attack helicopter between 2012 and 2013.

St. Paul’s Cathedral is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.