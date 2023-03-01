Russian allies facing ‘unprecedented pressure’ from US: security chief
In their attempts to preserve the unipolar world order, Washington and its allies resort to “political pressure, military blackmail, financial enslavement, economic sanctions and, of course, deceitful propaganda.
Moscow: Washington and its allies resort to “political pressure, military blackmail, financial enslavement, economic sanctions and deceitful propaganda to preserve a unipolar world order, the head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev said.
During a visit to Venezuela, Patrushev said that the US will use any means necessary to force countries to cut ties with Moscow. In their attempts to preserve the unipolar world order, Washington and its allies resort to “political pressure, military blackmail, financial enslavement, economic sanctions and, of course, deceitful propaganda,” he insisted.
Patrushev held security consultations with his Venezuelan counterpart Jose Adelino Ornelas Ferreira and other high-ranking officials in Caracas on Tuesday.
“All sovereign states are currently experiencing a moment of truth when they have to make a choice either to defend the freedom to select their path, their own values and identity, or to submit to the dictate of the so-called collective West, led by the US,” Russia Today quoted Patrushev as saying.
Moscow’s international partners have faced “unprecedented pressure from the US, which is trying to force them to cut any ties with Russia, no matter how close and beneficial they may be,” he stated.
Patrushev further said that Russia is “grateful” to Venezuela for resisting those attempts and backing Moscow. “We appreciate the Bolivarian [Venezuelan] leadership’s public condemnation of the destructive policies by the West and NATO, as well as the aggression unleashed against Russia,” Patrushev said, referring to the conflict in Ukraine.
